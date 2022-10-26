KMAland Volleyball (10/25): East Atchison, Heelan advance to state, Elmwood-Murdock to district final | Sports

(KMAland) — Bishop Heelan Catholic advanced back to state, East Atchison moved to a state Sectional and Elmwood-Murdock also pushed their way to a district final on Tuesday in KMAland tournament trail volleyball.

Check out the full state volleyball pairings for the 3A, 4A and 5A winners here.

IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS

Sioux Center 25-25-25 Sheldon 19-23-11

Unity Christian 25-25-21-28 Nevada 8-10-25-26

Des Moines Christian 21-25-25-25 Van Meter 25-19-10-14

Union 25-22-25-25 Center Point-Urbana 16-25-22-19

Osage 25-25-25 Wahlert Catholic 14-20-16

Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Vinton-Shellsburg 10-17-18

West Liberty 15-25-25-28 Solon 25-19-19-26

Assumption 25-25-25 Mid-Prairie 13-19-11

IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS

Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Norwalk 21-21-22

Indianola 25-25-25 ADM 9-20-23

Bondurant-Farrar 3 North Polk 1

Xavier 25-25-25 Dallas Center-Grimes 16-21-13

Marion 25-25-25 Knoxville 17-22-18

Western Dubuque 25-25-25 Charles City 14-18-10

Clear Creek-Amana 25-25-25 West Delaware 19-22-20

North Scott 25-25-25 Oskaloosa 16-14-14

IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS

Ankeny 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 11-10-20

Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.

Other Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals

Dowling Catholic 25-22-25-25 Sioux City North 14-25-22-7

Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-17-11

Iowa City Liberty 25-25-25 Prairie 16-13-18

Waukee Northwest 25-25-25 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-20-19

WDM Valley 21-17-26-27-15 Johnston 25-25-24-25-11

Urbandale 25-30-23-22-15 Cedar Falls 21-28-25-25-12

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25 Dubuque Senior 11-21-6

MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 — CHAMPIONSHIP

East Atchison 31-25-25 Rock Port 29-18-15

Find Ryan Matheny’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page and linked here.

NEBRASKA CLASS B1 SUBDISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 11-25-25-22-15 Plattsmouth 25-23-18-25-12

Waverly 25-25-25 Nebraska City 3-16-6

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT FINALS

Fairbury 25-25-24-25 Syracuse 23-23-26-21

Platteview 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 8-19-22

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT FINALS

Freeman 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 17-15-19

Ashley Beethe led Johnson County Central with 12 kills, six digs and two blocks, and Arely Cabrales pitched in 21 assists and two aces. Bailee Sterup added 13 digs and four kills, and Harley Lubben had seven digs and four kills.

Other Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict Finals

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Palmyra 19-19-11

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Meridian 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 11-14-17

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 East Butler 19-19-17

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Diller-Odell 25-25-24-15-15 Falls City Sacred Heart 18-20-26-25-13