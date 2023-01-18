Klopp’s kids lift the gloom: Liverpool winners, Losers and ratings as Elliott and Bajcetic star in FA Cup win over Wolves

Harvey Elliott

The Celebration said it all, and it wasn’t even for a goal. In the 93rd minute, with Liverpool hanging onto the advantage Elliott had given them in the first half, the youngster piled into a challenge with Daniel Podence on the left touchline, right in front of the away supporters. Elliott won the ball, and subsequently a throw-in to relieve the pressure on his side. On the sideline, Klopp punched the air with delight, while his teenage starlet did the same, whipping up the traveling Kop. It was, as much as Elliott’s 13th-minute goal – and what a hit that was, by the way – a moment to sum up Liverpool’s night. “It felt more like us,” Klopp said, and he can be proud of his side’s application, concentration and desire. Elliott epitomized it. He’s been criticized recently, unfairly blamed for his side’s struggles, but he showed what he’s made of here. He was a deserved match-winner.

Stefan Bajcetic:

Right then, the cat is well and truly out of the bag. Liverpool have a hell of a prospect on their hands here. At 18, Bajcetic looks like he can save the club a headache, and a hell of a lot of money too. It was no surprise that Klopp opted to reshuffle his midfield after the disaster-class at Brighton, but to put his faith in a teenager making only his third professional start shows just how desperate the situation has become, and just how highly-rated the young Spaniard is. Bajcetic delivered, producing the kind of display that turns heads. He presses like a seasoned professional, he reads the game superbly, and his composure in possession marks him out as a very special talent. Along with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, who was making his first competitive start since May, he made sure the midfield was unrecognizable from the one which had toiled so badly at the Amex. Whether he’ll start against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday remains to be seen – he suffered with cramp in the second half here – but one thing is for sure; this kid has got a big future ahead of him.

James Milner

It wasn’t all about the kids, either. The babysitter did pretty well too. At 37, Milner is old enough to be Elliott or Bajcetic’s father, but he’s still capable of cutting it at this level, and he offered another reminder of that here. Starting at right-back, the Veteran showed all of his knowledge, experience and quality to keep the lively Rayan Ait-Nouri in check. Milner stepped in when he could, dropped off when he had to, and talked to his younger colleagues throughout the game. He didn’t complete the 90, but having only just returned from a hamstring issue that was understandable. Regardless, the old-stager can be proud of his performance.