Klopp confirms the worst: Van Dijk to be out for more than a month

Santa Claus, it seems, has arrived late to Jürgen Klopp’s house, and he hasn’t even brought anything nice. The German coach, who at first played down the importance of Virgil van Dijk’s substitution in the Premier League match against Brentford, sat down at the press conference prior to the game against Wolves and announced that the central defender will be out for at least a month.

After the journalist Paul Joyce announced days ago that the injury could be more serious than expected, the Liverpool Coach has now admitted that the player will face a spell out of action. “It was a harsh diagnosis. We talk about weeks, more than a month, but I hope it goes quickly. We have other centre-halves.””.

Full screen Virgil van Dijk was substituted after just 45 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford. Kieran Galvin EFE

Tough tests ahead for Liverpool

Liverpool face a tough month ahead, and will have to play Chelsea, Brighton, Newcastle, Wolves and rivals Everton in the league, where they can’t afford to drop points given the lack of form throughout the campaign so far.

And, on February 21, the Reds will host Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, now a game that the Dutch defender is in danger of missing. What’s more, according to the words of Jürgen Klopp, “it’s a big blow” as he could just miss out by a few days, depending on how his recovery process goes.

Virgil van Dijk facing spell on sidelines for Liverpool. Hamstring injury sustained in defeat to Brentford is worse than first feared. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 4, 2023

Klopp’s other options at the back

The other centre-backs that the Liverpool Coach spoke about are Joel Matip, the Dutchman’s usual partner at the back, Ibrahima Konaté, who has played only five games so far this season, Joe Gomez and Nathan Phillips.

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo in the January window, snapping him up from under the noses of rivals Manchester United, but have yet to be linked with a centre-back.

