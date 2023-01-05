Klopp and Lijnders rejected chance to sign 35-goal, £61.5m Sensation for Liverpool

Liverpool passed up the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku with Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders deciding against a move for the Frenchman.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim that Liverpool were presented with the opportunity to bid for Nkunku.

Klopp and Lijnders weighed up a move but decided against it – and it now looks like their chance has gone.

Chelsea have now swooped in and agreed a deal with RB Leipzig, paying €70 million (£61.5 million) to sign him at the end of the season.

That value is actually above Nkunku’s release clause, but Chelsea have paid to ensure that Nkunku doesn’t go anywhere else.

Liverpool had their chance to sign Nkunku and passed it up, only to then go and sign another Attacker in January by landing Cody Gakpo.

There are reasons for that; injuries to nobody could have Predicted the Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota injuries, heightening Liverpool’s need for an attacker.

Additionally, Gakpo is coming in for around £25 million less than Nkunku, which Liverpool may feel is great business.

Christopher Nkunku will now have a chance to haunt Liverpool

After making that decision, Liverpool would have probably hoped for Nkunku to go anywhere but the Premier League.

The Frenchman will now have many opportunities to show Liverpool what they’re missing.

Nkunku, 25, has been in blistering form over the last 18 months or so.

17 goals and four assists in 23 games for Leipzig this season is an incredible record and only an injury kept him out of the World Cup.

If you look at last season, the numbers are staggering; 35 goals and 20 assists in 52 outings.

Every top club in Europe should have been all over Nkunku but it’s Chelsea who have won the race.

If he can get even close to those numbers in the Premier League, Liverpool and a few other teams may regret not signing the former Paris Saint-Germain talent.

