Klinsmann’s Iran comments a ‘disgrace to football’

Iran Coach Carlos Queiroz has called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on FIFA’s Technical Study Group and called his Criticism of the Iran team’s culture a “disgrace to football.”

While appearing as an Analyst on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, former Germany player and Coach Klinsmann slammed Queiroz and his team for alleged gamesmanship.

“That’s their culture and that’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well in the Iranian national team,” Klinsmann said.

“He struggled in South America — failed with Colombia to qualify and he failed with Egypt to qualify as well. Then he went back right before the World Cup to guide Iran, where he worked already for a long, long time.

“This is not by coincidence, this is all purposely. This is just part of their culture, this is how they play it. They work the referee, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face.”

Queiroz, whose Iran team will face the United States in a decisive final-round group-stage match on Tuesday, responded strongly on social media on Saturday.

“You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right?” they wrote on Twitter.

Carlos Queiroz also took charge of Iran between 2011 and 2019, Guiding them to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a Disgrace to Football .”

Klinsmann is one of seven men, led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who were selected by FIFA to “provide cutting-edge analysis of all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches while increasing and developing understanding of the game across the world.”

But Queiroz insisted that Klinsmann should now resign his position.

“Nobody can hurt our Integrity if it is not at our level, of course. Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country , the people of Iran, the Poets and art, the algebra, all the Millennial Persian culture,” he said.

“And also hear from our players how much they love and respect Football.

“As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem. And despite your Outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our family.

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Klinsmann, who also coached the US men’s national team for six years and led them to the 2014 World Cup, responded to Queiroz’s comments on Sunday.

“There was stuff really taken out of context. I will try to give him a call and calm things down,” Klinsmann told the BBC. “I have never criticized Carlos or the Iranian bench.

“Some even thought I was criticizing the referee because he didn’t do anything about the way they were behaving on the bench.

“All I described was their emotional way of doing things, which is actually admirable in a certain way. The whole bench lives the game. They’re jumping up and down and Carlos is a very emotional coach, he’s constantly on the sidelines trying to give his players all his energy and direction.”

Iran’s football Federation on Sunday said it had sought clarity from FIFA and demanded Klinsmann apologize and resign from his role with the FIFA Technical Study Group.

It also invited Klinsmann to visit the Iran team’s World Cup camp “for a lecture on the Millennial Persian culture and the values ​​of football and sport.”

“As a former player, he will not be judged by his famous dramatic dives. And for sure, as a football professional, he will not be judged for any other political or historical matters related to his country,” it said in a message to reporters.

The Federation said Klinsmann should again watch Iran’s match with Wales, which many people recognized as “one of the most fair and beautiful matches.”

Information from Reuters was included in this report.