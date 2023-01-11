Klay Thompson’s Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they will have five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson in the starting lineup as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Klay Thompson (knee) will start Tuesday.”

Thompson missed Sunday’s 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic, so he returns to the lineup after a one-game absence.

The four-time NBA Champion into the night averaging 20.6 points per contest is 38.3% shooting from the three-point range.

In each of his last three games, he has scored 30+ points, including 54 against the Atlanta Hawks on January 2.

The Warriors enter the evening in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but they are also 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are currently tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 40 games, the Warriors are 20-20, and they are an outstanding 17-4 in the 21 games they have played at home in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

In November, the Warriors lost 130-119 to the Suns (on the road in Arizona), and Thompson had 19 points.

The Suns are 20-21 in 41 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the west, but they come into the Matchup in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 1-9, and they are 6-14 in 20 games on the road away from Arizona.