Klay Thompson’s Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they will have five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson in the starting lineup as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Klay Thompson (knee) will start Tuesday.”

