Klay Thompson Rips ESPN for Interviewing Ronnie 2K on ‘NBA Today’ (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/19, 12:10 pm ET: Klay Thompson took to Instagram to apologize to Ronnie 2k.

“Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro,” Thompson wrote.

See the original story below.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ season opener on Tuesday night, Klay Thompson is still beefing with Ronnie Singh aka Ronnie 2K.

Singh, NBA2K’s digital marketing director, made an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today Monday, where he revealed that he has received offers from players in exchange for a better 2K rating.

“We’ve had some bribing along the way,” Singh shared. “I’ve been offered some, like, Grail shoes. I’ve been offered a variety of things. Here’s the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better.”

Ronnie 2K’s appearance on ESPN didn’t sit well with Klay, who hopped on social media Monday night to rip the network for interviewing Singh.

“Y’all really Interviewed this clown?” Thompson wrote in an Instagram comment. “I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world. Not interviewing a promoter …. Do better ESPN.”

Back in September, Klay blasted 2K over his three-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23. “NBA 2K has been doo doo since SEGA Dreamcast NBA 2K,” he said on his Instagram Story.

Ronnie 2K later addressed Thompson’s criticism in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Even though Klay said that he hadn’t played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that’s not true,” Singh said. “I can see his gamer tag; he plays it just plenty.

He added, “But I also think him in particular, he was really upset about an 88 3-point rating. But you know what the funny thing is? That was still tied for the second-highest rating. I think that’s part of the issue of having a teammate that’s leaps and bounds ahead of everybody, like how do you deal with that?”