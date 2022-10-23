Klay Thompson opens up about ‘biggest regret’ of basketball career

Klay Thompson is considered one of the premier defensive players in the NBA when he is fully healthy. However, there is one moment that still eats at him to this day.

Speaking with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of “All the Smoke,” Thompson reveals why Kyrie Irving’s iconic shot over Steph Curry late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals still stings.

“That’s the other biggest regret I have in my basketball career besides getting busted for the weed [in 2011 while in college] was switching that pick-and-roll with Steph with JR [Smith] and Kyrie,” Thompson said. “I still can’t bring myself to watch that footage; It’s too uncomfortable.”

Although NBA players are often seen as being more than human, the 32-year-old feels the same way as many Warriors fans whenever the 2016 NBA Finals are brought up. Additionally, Thompson explained what goes through his mind whenever he sees footage of that fateful game.

“You watch yourself and you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I just gave in to that switch, now Kyrie got one [of] the Greatest shots in NBA history,’ ” Thompson added. “Steph’s a great defender too, but I’m just like, ‘Man, I can’t believe I conceded to that switch, it still burns.’ “

Even though Thompson is a four-time NBA champion, Irving’s shot still remains one of the biggest “what if’s” to the Warriors’ guard.

“You never get over things like that in your career,” Thompson said. “When I look at the footage, I’m like, ‘That was a pretty weak screen by JR, I could’ve gotten through.’ “

Overall, Thompson still feels that the 2015-16 team was “special” and he holds the Warriors’ 73-win record close to his heart.

What’s more, Thompson says that the Matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors in that series was “great” as it was very guard-heavy, and almost every player on either Squad could shoot the ball.

For Irving, the Mercurial guard stated during a live stream in May that he was given extra motivation by the late Kobe Bryant to beat Golden State in the Finals. Considering Bryant was his idol, Irving did well to live up to Bryant’s expectations.

Despite Curry claiming he wouldn’t trade any of his other titles for the 2016 NBA championship, it’s clear his backcourt partner still feels some type of way about it.

Even as Thompson returns to the court fully healthy, 2016 will always remain on his mind.

