Klay Thompson On Potentially Winning His Fifth NBA Championship: “It’s Kind Of Mind-Boggling To Think That We Have That Opportunity, But We’re Gonna Seize It…”

These past few years have been like a whirlwind for Warriors star Klay Thompson. After making the Finals in 2019, he suffered an ACL tear that kept him out for the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign.

Then, before he could even complete his comeback, he suffered an Achilles injury that robbed him of another year of his prime.

Somehow, Klay fought through those battles and returned to the court last season, pouring in impressive numbers as the Warriors returned to dominating the West. Now, on the cusp of a new season, Klay finds himself reflecting on what led him here and on the season to come.

Klay Thompson Feels Confident His Team Can Capture Their Fifth Title

According to Thompson, he is confident that his team can win a fifth title, even if the milestone is a crazy one to think about.

“I don’t think we’ve actually talked about it at all, said Klay on the prospect of title no. five. “But I think about it all the time. I think about Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kobe… five championships. Kareem, that’s six. Scottie, Mike. The Greatest players to ever play are in that zone of Championships so it’s kind of mind-boggling to think that we have that opportunity — but we’re gonna seize it. I can feel it.”

Winning another title would put Klay right up there with some of the greatest players ever in terms of total numbers of titles. It really speaks volumes about how special this run has been for the Warriors and how good they have managed to be over the past 8 years.

The question is, can they do it again?

With the core of Steph, Klay, and Draymond anything is possible. Provided they stay healthy for most of the season, the Warriors will (at the very least) be a high-seeded playoff team.

But they will have to contend with a whole host of new challenges this year, and it will put them to the ultimate test. The truth is, winning five championships is not an easy thing to do. There’s a reason why so few players have ever gotten there.

Obviously, Klay and the Warriors have a good chance to pull it off, but it remains to be seen if they can really close the deal.