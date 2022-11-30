Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas 116-113.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Warriors.

One of the reasons they had been playing better than of late was Klay Thompson.

The five-time NBA All-Star had 41 points on Nov. 20 against the Houston Rockets and came into Tuesday night shooting 11/20 from the three-point range in the previous two games.

Against the Mavs, they struggled, shooting 1/6 from three-point range and 2/9 from the field.

They finished with five points, seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes.

