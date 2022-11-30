Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas 116-113.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Warriors.

One of the reasons they had been playing better than of late was Klay Thompson.

The five-time NBA All-Star had 41 points on Nov. 20 against the Houston Rockets and came into Tuesday night shooting 11/20 from the three-point range in the previous two games.

Against the Mavs, they struggled, shooting 1/6 from three-point range and 2/9 from the field.

They finished with five points, seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes.

However, he made NBA history with the one three that he made.

NBA: “Congratulations tho @KlayThompson of the @warriors for moving up to 15th on the All-Time 3-POINTERS MADE list!”

The four-time NBA Champion has now made 1,979 three-pointers, which moved him past seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson on the all-time list.

He is only four away from passing Dirk Nowitzki (14th) and ten away from passing Jason Kidd (13th).

At the end of the season, it will be exciting to see where he moves up on the list.

Thompson is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA, as he has shot 41.6% from the three-point range (in 7.2 attempts per game) for his career.

Before missing the 2020 and 2021 seasons with injuries, he had made the NBA All-Star Game five times in a row and averaged at least 20.0 points per game (on at least 40% shooting from the three-point range) in all five seasons .

Last season, they returned in the middle of the year and helped the Warriors win their fourth title in eight seasons.

This season, he is averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest on 39.2% shooting from the three-point range.

The Warriors are 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.