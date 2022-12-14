Klay Thompson Just Became The 13th Player In NBA History To Do This

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors got blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks 128-117 in Wisconsin.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 14-14 on the season.

However, during the game Klay Thompson reached a massive career milestone.

The five-time NBA All-Star made his 2,000th career three-pointer, which only 12 other players in the history of the league have done.

Warriors PR: “Klay Thompson hit his 2,000th career 3-pointer, becoming the 13th player in NBA history to reach the milestone.”

