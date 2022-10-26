Klay Thompson ejected vs. Suns: NBA Twitter reacts
Although it’s only the fourth game of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns brought playoff intensity.
With each team trading back and forth buckets, tempers began to flare in the third quarter. Seven total technical fouls were assessed in the third quarter alone, including a pair to one member of the Warriors, resulting in an ejection.
Throughout the game, Devin Booker and Klay Thompson appeared to be chirping back and forth with each other. After Thompson blocked Booker’s jumper, their chatter began to escalate.
As Booker and Thompson’s back and Forth continued, the pair of All-Star guards received double technicals. The animated Thompson quickly picked up his second technical and was ejected from the contest with 6:31 remaining in the third period. Before being sent to the Locker room, Booker continued to have words with Phoenix’s bench.
After spending nine seasons in the association, Tuesday marked the first time Thompson was ejected from a game in his NBA career.
Thompson left the contest with two points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field with two assists and a block in 19 minutes.
Following Thompson’s early exit, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Tuesday night.
That was the first ejection of Klay Thompson’s career in 759 regular season/playoff games.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 26, 2022
Klay and Booker jawing at each other
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 26, 2022
Klay is talking LOUD and strutting like he’s in a Dolemite flick. He’s lit
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 26, 2022
Klay and Booker just got double technicals. Then Klay shoved Bridges off him as he headed to the bench. This is getting testy,
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 26, 2022
Klay has words for the Suns bench on his way out
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 26, 2022
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker slapped with double technicals. They’ve been barking at each other for a while now.
Thompson kept going and picked up a second and was ejected. He’s still yelling at the Suns’ bench as he walks off the court.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 26, 2022
Klay Thompson just lost his shit and got ejected.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 26, 2022
Whatever happened, Klay was PISSED
— Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 26, 2022
Klay Thompson now has more career ejections than CP3 has rings
— David Swander (@dlswander) October 26, 2022
Klay Thompson had words for the Suns’ bench after getting ejected.
Devin Booker received one technical foul after getting into it with Klay. pic.twitter.com/bpvfFCLzhs
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2022
These guys are Lucky there is nobody on this planet who loves being in the middle of two NBA stars beefing more than Ed Malloy. He gets to show off his finger Ts that he practices in the mirror like a shadowboxing fighter. Tony Brothers would have put them in the Shamrock Ankle Lock
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 26, 2022
Klay Thompson was having a rough night shooting – 1/8 (0/5 from 3).
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 26, 2022
Suns Super Bowl tonight. Just some meaningless Tuesday for Steph Klay and the boys
— John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) October 26, 2022
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker had been chirping all night. Klay ends up getting ejected then has some words for the Suns bench while leaving the arena. Points to his fingers pic.twitter.com/8Q5wH9Mrtg
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 26, 2022
A frustrated Klay has been ejected.
— Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) October 26, 2022
Intensity this early in the season is beautiful. I love it!
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 26, 2022
The most intense I’ve seen the Warriors in October, ever.
— Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) October 26, 2022
WHAT THE HECK?!?!? KLAY NEVER THIS FIRED UP
— Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) October 26, 2022
It’s game four of the season, not the Western Conference Finals, right?
— Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) October 26, 2022
Klay frustrated he just pulled a Draymond lol
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) October 26, 2022
KLAY CHIRPING MORE IN LAST 2 MIN THAN LAST 10 YEARS
— Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) October 26, 2022
Klay told the Suns he got 4X more rings than their entire roster and org
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 26, 2022
.