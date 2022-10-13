Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team

The Bruins have added one of the most prominent voices in college football to their expanding bandwagon.

Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt said on “The Joel Klatt Show” that, of the teams that have yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance, No. 11 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is the most likely to clinch a berth this season.

“Watch out for the Bruins,” Klatt said. “I’m not even telling you this is a likely scenario, I’m just saying of the teams that haven’t made the Playoff yet, the most likely path is UCLA.”

