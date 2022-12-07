Klahowya’s Peters is the 2022 Kitsap Sun girls soccer player of the year

Before the start of the 2022 girls soccer season, Klahowya players went for a run along the winding road that leads to the school. Lining the road are signs from all the state titles captured by Eagle teams and players over the years.

During the run, senior Captain Tori Peters said players stopped at the signs noting Klahowya’s two state titles, the first captured in 1999 and the second claimed in 2014.

“That’s where we set our goal for winning state,” Peters said.

Klahowya is due to add another sign as the Eagles made good on their preseason goal, topping Lynden Christian 3-1 in the Class 1A state Championship last month at Shoreline Stadium. Peters accounted for the game-winning goal late in the first half, netting a free kick from 35 yards out.

