Klahowya girls soccer beats Connell in state tournament opening game

During the second half of Tuesday’s girls soccer match against Connell, Klahowya junior defender Emma Grade went to take a throw-in when she realized she barely had any feeling in her fingers.

“My hands are numb,” Grade exclaimed while tossing the ball up the line to a teammate.

These two things are true: temperatures dipped below the 40-degree mark prior to Tuesday’s 5 pm kickoff as Klahowya Hosted Connell in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament, and the Eagles’ offense didn’t struggle one bit despite players feeling frozen at the conclusion of the 80-minute affair.

Juniors Bailey Watland and Ali Divano each scored two goals as Klahowya prevailed 8-0, while setting a new school record for goals in a state tournament game. Prior to this season, the Eagles had played in 33 state tournament games, winning 17 of those matches. Klahowya’s top mark for goals in a game stood at seven, accomplished twice.

Now, the Eagles have a new mark to hit.

“We’re playing good soccer,” said Eagles head Coach Troy Oelschlager, who had his offense back off Midway through the second and made full use of substitutions.

