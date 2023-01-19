KJUS is a premium golf rain suit that works flawlessly

I have never owned an actual luxury car. (A Toyota Camry doesn’t count, right?)

But I am currently driving the Mercedes of rain suits.

It is the KJUS Gemini. You probably haven’t heard of KJUS. It is a high-tech apparel company started by Norwegian alpine skiing star Lasse Kjus, who won 16 Olympic and World Championship medals including all five events at the 1999 World Championships in Vail, Colo.

The KJUS Gemini rain jacket

Norwegian skiing star Lasse Kjus’s apparel company is moving into the North American market with premium rainwear.

.

