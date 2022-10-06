KJ Wright Named 2022 SEC Football Legend

STARKVILLE – KJ Wright, an all-time Mississippi State football great and 11-year NFL veteran, has been selected as the Bulldogs’ 2022 SEC Football Legend, the league office announced Thursday as part of the full class.

The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” on Dec. 2-3, in Atlanta, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, at the College Football Hall of Fame. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The 2022 Football Legends Class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions.

Wright lettered four years at linebacker for State from 2007-10 and was the Bulldogs’ second-leading tackler for three seasons while starting 35 of 47 career games. He finished his career with 259 tackles (131 solo), including nine sacks, 23.5 stops for loss and 11 quarterback pressures. They forced and recovered three fumbles and had 14 passes defended.

He was named to the 2008 SEC Academic Honor Roll and in 2011 earned his degree from MSU in criminology.

A 2011 Senior Bowl participant, Seattle selected Wright in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and he went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, including 10 for the Seahawks. They helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2016.

Wright was a 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee after traveling to Kenya and helping raise money to build fresh-water wells. He has also been active in the Seattle community, lending support to numerous causes throughout his career. In 2020, he won the Seahawks’ prestigious Steve Largent Award for best exemplifying the spirit, dedication and integrity of the former Seattle wide receiver.

The 33-year-old linebacker concluded his professional career with 992 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine recoveries and six interceptions in 161 regular season games. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he appeared in 17 games, made eight starts and totaled 51 tackles.

Below is a listing of the 2022 SEC Football Legends:

ALABAMA—Ozzie Newsome, Split End, 1974-77

ARKANSAS—Steve Korte, Offensive Guard, 1981-82

AUBURN—Ben Tamburello, Guard/Center, 1983-86

FLORIDA—Alex Brown, Defensive End, 1998-2001

GEORGIA—Thomas Davis, Linebacker, 2002-04

KENTUCKY—Joe Federspiel, Linebacker, 1969-71

LSU—Todd McClure, Center, 1995-98

MISSISSIPPI STATE—KJ Wright, Linebacker, 2007-10

OLE MISS – Eli Manning, Quarterback, 1999-2003

MISSOURI—Gary Pinkel, Head Coach, 2001-15

SOUTH CAROLINA—Alshon Jeffery, Wide Receiver, 2009-11

TENNESSEE—Peyton Manning, Quarterback, 1994-97

TEXAS A&M—Johnny Manziel, Quarterback, 2012-13

VANDERBILT—Allama Matthews, Tight End, 1979-82

