KJ Williams a top transfer so far in 2022-23

Matt McMahon went heavy in the transfer Portal when he got the LSU job, including several players who were with him at Murray State.

Of those players, perhaps none was expected to be as impactful as KJ Williams. The Defending Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year was a preseason All-SEC selection, and he’s shown why through 14 games.

Williams has been LSU’s most prolific and consistent player this season, leading the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. After his impressive start to the year, CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone named him the No. 3 transfers in all of college basketball to this point in the season.

Statistics: 18.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 49.0 3P%, 29.4 PER Williams is having one of the best and most underrated seasons in college basketball. The Murray State transfer has seamlessly fit right in with his long-time coach, Matt McMahon, who brought him over to the Tigers after leaving Murray State. Williams is averaging the second-most points among all players in the SEC and the sixth-most rebounds on the year for an LSU team that is 12-1 on the year.

Williams has scored more than 20 points on four occasions this season, and he’s notched five double-doubles. He’s been a welcome veteran presence on the inside, and he’s been one of the SEC’s best players.

LSU has impressed to start the season, although it is coming off a close loss on the road against Kentucky. The Tigers hit the road for what should be a less demanding contest against Texas A&M on Saturday to try and get back over .500 in conference play.

