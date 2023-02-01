KJ Henry is perfect fit for the Senior Bowl

Matt Kelly has been waiting on KJ Henry for quite a while.

“Three years now,” said Kelly, the director of football operations for the Senior Bowl.

The wait is over.

Henry, the former Clemson defensive end, is in Mobile, Alabama, this week, preparing for his participation in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, and Kelly couldn’t be happier.

“This is something that’s built for KJ,” Kelly said.

Kelly got his first look at Henry while attending a spring practice at Clemson a few years ago. Henry was sidelined while rehabbing an injury, but Kelly could hardly tell.

“He was out there with a brace on his knee, running up and down the sideline, coaching all the young guys,” Kelly said. “You would have thought he was a Graduate Assistant or a Coach on the staff.”

LOOKING AHEAD:Clemson 2023 football schedule: Tigers to face eight Bowl teams

STANDING PAT:Why Clemson football, Dabo Swinney likely won’t add any players on National Signing Day

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:Unpacking Clemson football schedule 2023. Why is FSU the game of the season?

That left quite an impression on Kelly, who followed Henry’s career with keen interest, including 2022 when Henry posted the most impressive of his five seasons with the Tigers.

Henry, who started all 14 games, put an exclamation point on his career with 59 tackles, including nine stops for loss. He also broke up six passes and led the team with 24 quarterback pressures – the most by a Clemson player since Clelin Ferrell’s 24 in 2016.

“Man, it was fun to watch him last season,” Kelly said of Henry, who was a first-team All-ACC selection by the Associated Press. “They put some great tape out there. He’s a guy who was getting to the quarterback, had a lot of quarterback hurries and was obviously impacting the depth of the pocket.”

Then there’s Henry’s personality, which Kelly says will prove beneficial this week when meeting with NFL teams. More than 900 representatives from all 32 Franchises are expected to be on hand for what Kelly described as “speed dating” sessions of 15 minutes with each player.

“He’s special from an intangibles standpoint, he’s got some unique traits,” Kelly said. “Everyone knows who KJ Henry is as a football player; they’ve seen the tape. But this is much about getting to know these individuals and who they are and hearing their stories. It sets that initial introduction and foundation that they’re going to have three months to build on before the draft.”

Henry is projected by most NFL Draft analysts as a third- or fourth-round selection. Kelly is convinced that the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Henry could be tabbed on the second day of the draft, particularly with a strong week at the Senior Bowl.

“He’s going to have a chance with one-on-one pass Rush to utilize his length and his Arsenal of moves, then show he can win in those pass-pro scenarios and maybe buzzing into the flat and covering some of these running backs a little bit,” Kelly said. “When we were notifying the guys, KJ was the first person to reach out to us and ask for a list of the Offensive linemen that he’d be going up against.”

Henry will be joined by tight end and teammate Davis Allen, making them the 32nd and 33rd players to be invited to the Senior Bowl since Dabo Swinney became the Tigers’ Coach prior to the 2009 season. Clemson has had at least one player participate in the annual all-star game each of the past 18 years.

“Every guy we’ve had from Clemson has been top notch,” Kelly said. “You expect those guys to show up and you don’t have to hold their hand at all. The one thing that’s refreshing in terms of Clemson players is you know they’re going to represent the program and represent their families the way you’d always want them to.”