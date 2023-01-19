KJ Bolden Becoming Priority Recruit For Tennessee Football

Offense, defense, special teams, media availability; KJ Bolden is a Sunday guy as a high school junior. He’s the top athlete in America for most recruiting services and college programs.

Bolden could play offense or defense in college, and the decision will be his. The Georgia native plays for Buford High School, one of the top programs in high school football.

They recently narrowed his recruitment to fifteen schools, and Tennessee made the cut. The Volunteers and everyone else are in heavy pursuit, and it’s easy to see why when you turn on the tape.

