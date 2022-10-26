KIVA prepared Manual’s Nya Bunton for KHSAA volleyball playoffs, Texas

When Manual volleyball’s Nya Bunton isn’t racking up kills for the Crimsons, she’s playing for one of the top club volleyball programs in the nation.

The two experiences couldn’t be more different. But like many of the rising stars who play for the Kentucky Indiana Volleyball Academy, Bunton’s two worlds collide this week when she potentially faces several of her KIVA teammates in the Seventh Region tournament.

For the senior, the tournament is more than Manual’s next challenge on the way to a state title. It’s another chance to prove yourself against the best players in the region.

“[Playing against my club teammates] makes it a little bit more of a challenge and raises the competitive spirit,” Bunton said. “Because most of the kids I play with at KIVA go to private schools, we want to show that a public school can make it out of regionals and compete at the highest level.”

From Crimson to Longhorn

Manual's Nya Bunton gets ready to play against Providence. 10/08/20

Bunton, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, has been one of the top players in Kentucky throughout her four years at Manual. She has more than 1,000 career kills, has been named an All-American and has committed to play for the No. 1-ranked University of Texas next season.

Although her Crimson career is stellar, it hasn’t produced much postseason success. In three seasons, Bunton has yet to reach the regional finals. The Crimsons were bounced out of the Playoffs the past two years by Sacred Heart, a team with multiple KIVA players like Ava Norris and Lainee Mack.

