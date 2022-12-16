Kittle Shines As 49ers Hold on vs. Seahawks to Clinch NFC West Title

The NFL Playoffs are approaching, and it appears the 49er are rounding fully into gear.

San Francisco became the first team this season to clinch its division after beating the Seahawks 21–13 is Thursday Night Football.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had another efficient night, completing 17 of 26 pass attempts for 217 yards and two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle, who stole the show on Thursday night. Running back Christian McCaffrey also scored once and racked up 108 yards on 26 carries.

