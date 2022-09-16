KITH Classics adidas Forum Low Powerphase Handball

Back in June of 2021, KITH Classics joined forces with adidas Originals for a series of simple, Everyday offerings. The capsule, which included icons like the Superstar and Campus 80s, leaned heavily on versatile palettes, with white and pops of green running throughout the entire range. Fast forward an entire year and the Ronnie Fieg-founded label is set to drop a sequel to said collection that spotlights an entirely different selection of sneakers.

Whereas the 2021 installment offered a total of six different releases, this year’s Capsule only includes a smaller trio. The Powerphase, Forum Low, and Handball are all clad in premium leathers, with beige, suede-built trims strung across the latter two silhouettes. And as is signature to the Originals line, adidas branding is cast in a luxe gold finish that conveniently complements the cream midsole of all three options. In addition, pops of navy blue are also present throughout, used along the shoes’ heel tabs, tongues, and window boxes.

For a closer look at the newest KITH Classics x adidas Originals collection, see below. All of the above will be available on September 19th at KITH locations and KITH.com.

KITH Classics x adidas Originals

Release Date: September 19th, 2022

