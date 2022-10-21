Kissing Tree Golf Club to host Jim West Challenge

San Marcos, Texas (October 20, 2022) – Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas will host the 2022 Jim West Challenge, October 21-24. The annual 54-hole event, which features Division I Women’s golf teams (including several Texas schools), is put on by the West family for Texas State University and has been hosted at Kissing Tree since 2018.

The two-day tournament will feature 15 schools and will begin with shotgun starts on October 23 and 24 at 8:30 am – 36 holes will be played on day one, with 18 holes on the second day. Admission is free to the tournament. Stadium seating will be available on the 9thth hole and there will be a small “biergarten” and Concession area. The tournament will be streamed on ESPN+ with Sunday’s broadcast starting at 12 pm CT and Monday’s final round beginning at 9 am CT. Live results will be available at GolfStat.com. Host Texas State will be joined by Defending tournament Champion Oklahoma State University as well as Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV and UTSA.

“We are really looking forward to the event this year,” said Kissing Tree General Manager Ryan Andrews. “The West family has done an amazing job and shown tremendous commitment to making this event such a huge success year after year and 2022 will be no exception. The stadium seating that they are bringing in is going to provide an outstanding place for fans to watch these amazing women play one of our most fun holes, the risk/reward, drive-able par-4 9th hole. We are glad to be a part of the event and proud to host it here on our golf course. Kissing Tree is a special place and we can’t wait to put that on display.”

Known as one of the most entertaining collegiate tournaments of the season, teams will arrive on October 21St and take part in a kickoff party and karaoke contest, followed by a college-am scramble event on the 22ndn.d. In addition, Kissing Tree Residents who live along the golf course host viewing parties at their homes to watch tournament action.

Designed by renowned golf course architect and Texas resident, Gary Stephenson, Kissing Tree enhances the natural character of the land’s footprint in the Texas Hill Country, bringing the slopes and contours of the landscape into the fairways and greens. The 6,600-yard, par-72 course provides golfers with pristine and consistent year-round playing conditions. As good stewards of the environment, Kissing Tree Golf Club is a certified Silver Signature Sanctuary, having achieved certification in 2019, ensuring the environmentally sustainable design, construction and long-term management of the golf course. A key element driving design at Kissing Tree was to maintain existing landforms to the extent possible, while still allowing for a beautifully flowing, natural golf course that integrates into the landscape. The golf course routing takes advantage of natural landforms to create gentle course movement and minimal turf. This gentle movement of the course also minimizes runoff and allows water to soak into the ground better, reducing the amount of water required for irrigation; leverages natural precipitation; and reduces downstream erosion.

For more information Kissing Tree Golf Club, visit https://kissingtreegolfclub.com. For more information on the Jim West Challenge, visit the Texas State Women’s golf website at https://txst.com/sports/womens-golf.

