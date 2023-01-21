Kiski School to host weekend prep basketball showcase

By:



Friday, January 20, 2023 | 5:50 PM

The Kiski School will host an impressive lineup of teams and players for a boys prep basketball showcase this weekend.

The Great Atlantic Conference Showcase will be Saturday and Sunday in Saltsburg.

Admission is free.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday — Westtown (14-8) vs. Scotland Campus (10-6), 1:15 p.m.; Olympus Prep (10-6) vs. The Phelps School (14-7), 3; West Nottingham (3-16) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (15-5), 4:45; Perkionmen School (15-2) vs. The Kiski School (7-8), 6:30.

Sunday — Our Savior Lutheran vs. Westtown School, 10:30 a.m.; The Phelps School vs. Perkiomen School, 12:15 p.m.; Scotland Campus vs. West Nottingham Academy, 2; Olympus Prep Academy vs. The Kiski School, 3:45.

Westtown is the Defending Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association champion.

Westtown has 6-foot-7 Matt Mayock, an American University commit; Stonehill commit Se’yphon “Sef” Triplett; 6-11 Matt Gilhool, who has offers from Penn State, Cincinnati and Marshall; and two other D-1 prospects in Cam Wallace and Jayden Kelsey.

Perkionmen School’s talent pool has Thomas Haugh, a Florida commit, Bobby Rosenberger (St. Francis, Pa.), and Division I prospects Macon Emory, Brant Byers and DeMahj Salisbery.

Olympus Prep, out of New Jersey, has Dorian Nick Jones, a Harcum commit, along with Garvin Sween.

A strong sophomore class at Phelps, located in Malvern, features sophomore Will Riley, a four-star prospect who has an offer from Kansas State, Brown commit Malcombe Wrisby Jefferson and Canadian Onyx Nnani. Sophomores Justin Houser and Gavin Doty also have Division I interest.

TJ Vaughn leads West Nottingham, of Colora, Md., while Jameel Morris, Edwin Linors and Jason Steele are ones to watch at Our Savior Lutheran, which hails from Bronx, NY

Host Kiski School features Donovan Callahan, a senior from New Kensington; senior Brothers Galand and Roland Okeugo of Brampton, Ontario; Juniors Robert Cain of Pittsburgh and Ian Herring from Moon.

The Okeugos, Cain and Herring are receiving Division I college interest.

Kiski School defeated Westtown on the road earlier in the season.

