Kirtland Central basketball teams have high hopes for the upcoming season

KIRTLAND − Whether you’re Devon Manning, coaching the Kirtland Central Lady Broncos to potential back-to-back state Championships or Brian Dowdy, hoping to get the Broncos boys team into the state tournament, the theme is the same heading into opening night of the prep basketball season.

It’s time to turn the page.

Here’s a look at what to expect for both the boys and girls basketball teams this season at Kirtland Central.

Girls Basketball

Manning, who coached the Lady Broncos to a historic 20th state championship title last season, isn’t letting the idea of ​​defending anything get to him or his team.

“All we’re hoping to do is compete for a state title in 2023, nothing more and nothing less,” Manning said. “We’re not looking at anything like we’re the best team because we have a championship. We want to be the best team this year.”

