Kirksville girls golf team wins 4th-straight conference title

The NCMC girls golf championship plaque will remain in town for the fourth-straight year. The Kirksville girls golf team once again won the conference tournament on Monday, finishing 19 strokes ahead of Hannibal to clinch the title.

The conference title comes in a season with high expectations, with most of the roster returning from last season’s third-place finish in the Class 2 State Tournament. The Tigers seem to have picked up where they left off, anchored by Seniors Morgan Lunsford and Maya McKiver.

Lunsford says that it was a special feeling to have been on a conference championship team for four-straight years.

“It feels great,” Lunsford said. “Considering we’ve won it four years in a row, all four years of high school, is really cool.”

Lunsford placed 12th individually while shooting a 103 and was named All-Conference.

McKiver, who also earned All-Conference honors with a third-place finish and a score of 92, said that she thinks the team is in a good place to make a run in the district tournament, which begins Oct. 10.

“The team that got third-place at state, we’re all returners,” McKiver said. “We’ve got a really good group going, and it’s also been really nice because a lot of the underclassmen have been working really hard in the offseason and they’ve improved a lot, so they’re now also a Vital part of the team.”

In addition to Lunsford and McKiver, junior Anna Jenkins shot a 96 to place seventh while sophomore Addison Davis placed first with a 71, eight strokes ahead of second place. It was the second-straight individual conference title for Davis in her first two seasons as she and Jenkins also earned All-Conference honors.

Head Coach Emily Powell said that the team has done a good job throughout the season so far in setting lofty goals while also putting in the work to achieve them.

“I think they had put a lot of pressure on themselves to win it for four years in a row coming in with their mindset, and that’s a good goal, but being able to balance that with your expectations once you’re out there playing and just control what you can, and I think there were a few times where we had to bounce back on shots and holes, and they did that today,” Powell said. “It was just a lot of hard work over the course of the season, and even prior to that.”

Powell said that one element that allowed the team to remain focused and manage their high expectations was the bond among teammates.

“I think one thing that speaks volumes is just the sisterhood,” Powell said. “I think they do a really good job of picking each other up and keeping each other focused, but also keeping it fun.”

Before the team moves on to the district, there are still several more dates on the schedule. Powell said that these provide some good opportunities to tune up before district against some strong opponents.

“In past weeks, sometimes that week is dead before district and that’s not what you want from a competitive mindset, so it’s good that we can still go play,” Powell said. “We’ll see Boonville at their tournament, so that’ll be kind of a gauge. Eldon is one of the top teams in our district looking at scores, and we’ve seen them once, but we don’t control what other people do. We’re going to come in and be real specific in our practice and our approach to what’s left in this season. The next shot, the next meet, those are the most important things.”

The next meet on the schedule for Kirksville is the Brookfield Invitational on Thursday.