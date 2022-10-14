Kirksville girls golf team bringing experience to state

By Adam Tumino Daily Express

After a second-place finish at district last week, the Kirksville girls golf team is gearing up for a trip to Bolivar and the Class 2 State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The Tigers are heading to state with the aim of following up on last season’s third-place finish.

With Seniors Morgan Lunsford and Maya McKiver, junior Anna Jenkins and sophomore Addy Davis, Kirksville will be bringing the same four players to state that finished third.

Head Coach Emily Powell said that the team will have a better idea of ​​their level of competition once they arrive in Bolivar, but she feels good about where the team is.

“Different course, different competition that last year, so we’ll know more how we stand once we get down there and see the course,” Powell said. “It’s hard to compare your district scores since you’re not playing the same course as everybody else. We’ve got some girls playing good golf right now, so that bodes well going down to state. I think we’ll be real relaxed after achieving a team trophy last year. I don’t feel like there’s an added pressure for girls since they’ve done that.”

Speaking of district scores, Kirksville had its top four players all place in the top 19, with Davis placing fourth and Jenkins placing seventh as both earned All-District honors.

Davis also earned All-Conference honors this season, and is looking to close out an impressive sophomore season that followed up a freshman campaign in which she placed seventh at state.

Davis said she is hoping to build on last year’s performance in state, and feels that the team is in a good spot ahead of the tournament.

“We did really good at districts, and I know not everybody played their best, but I think at state, they can really do a lot better because they’re more comfortable and more relaxed,” she said. “I want to do better than last year, so try to get into the top five. I know a lot of the girls that we’ll be playing with, we played with each other before, so I feel pretty comfortable playing with them so I don’t think I’ll be nervous. I hope not, anyway.”

Jenkins said that she feels that the team’s chemistry has helped their performance this season and will be beneficial heading into state.

“I feel like we have a very good bond and we’re able to stay really happy when we’re out on the course and we’re together, and I’m just really hopeful for it,” she said.

Jenkins also said that she feels she has improved and grown throughout the season en route to All-Conference and All-District honors.

“I have mentally grown a lot, I feel like,” she said. “I’ve been more open to coach’s pointers and that’s been helpful.”

As for the seniors, Lunsford said she is looking forward to the competition but also excited about other aspects for the trip, which will be her last with the team.

“I think we’ll have a pretty good chance of placing because we’re all returners,” she said. “And I’m really looking forward to the hotel stay. It’s always so fun when we get to stay together and bond.”

McKiver said that she has mixed feelings about her final trip to state.

“It’s really bittersweet because it’s the end of such a big chapter in my life, but I’m really happy to be going back and, all season long, I’ve had the same goals to get first at conference and be in the top two at district, and we’ve completed those,” she said. “This is the last one on the list, to be in the top three at state, so I hope we can accomplish that.”

As the players expressed, already having experience competing at state will likely take some of the pressure off. Powell said that this is especially true of the early stages of the process, which can be nerve wracking the first time around.

“Last year, for three of the four of them it being their first trip down there, that first day can be a lot on your nerves,” Powell said. “I think going into it this year with everybody having that experience is a big deal for us mentally. The seniors, I think they really provide something different for their other two teammates that they’re traveling with, making them feel relaxed and comfortable. We do have goals for going down there, like we’re relaxed in the sense that we want to enjoy the last two rounds, but we want to go and play well and there’s still something more to achieve.”

A big aspect of heading to state is the reality of playing an unfamiliar course at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. It can be challenging to try to recreate that environment without actually being there, but Powell said that there have been ways the team has been able to familiarize themselves with the course prior to Sunday’s practice round.

“We have great members here (at the Kirksville Country Club), so we’ve got people who have played that course and there’s some Kirksville ties to Silo Ridge,” she said. “I’ve never been there personally, so getting to be familiar with it before we’re actually on it is a nice thing mentally to prepare for. Then we’ll have a practice round down there on Sunday before we play and the girls will be able to see it first hand. I think most important is the layout of each hole versus yardage and just the run of the greens and how they rub and roll, and that’ll be a good thing for our kids to have that opportunity.”

Looking at the rest of the field for the Class 2 State Tournament, Kirksville is the only team from last year’s field that is returning. The other eight schools competing are Incarnate Word, Westminster Christian, Boonville, Osage, Logan-Rogersville, Mt. Vernon, Maryville and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic.