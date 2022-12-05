Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss Coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On Episode No. 1,833 (Dec. 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit said this week about Georgia remaining No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit offers strong defense of UGA as No. 1 team

Beginning of the show: Georgia was No. 1 once again in the College Football Playoff top 25 when the latest rankings were released Tuesday night. However, that selection generated plenty of debate after the team just below the Bulldogs, Michigan, won at Ohio State last week.

Count ESPN’s Kirk Herbsreit among the sport’s prominent Voices who thinks the selection committee got it right with the Bulldogs. I’ll share on today’s show what Herbstreit had to say, and explain why UGA’s current status isn’t shielding it from questions and criticism from others who perhaps think it could be vulnerable in the College Football Playoff.