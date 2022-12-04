Kirk Herbstreit keeps TCU ahead of Ohio State, Alabama in top six Entering playoff

The College Football Playoff selection committee’s final rankings will be revealed Sunday, but Kirk Herbstreit’s top six may differ from the poll that means the most. After Saturday’s conference Championship games, does TCU’s loss to Kansas State keep the Horned Frogs at No. 3 with one-loss Ohio State — and even two-loss Alabama — lurking?

Earlier this fall, the ESPN Analyst apologized to Georgia after watching the Bulldogs’ dominant win over then top-ranked Tennessee. That was all he needed to see from the Defending national Champions to realize the road to the playoff title game once again went through Athens, Georgia.

“Honestly, College GameDay — I don’t think we’ve talked about Georgia since Week 1,” Herbstreit said in a video posted on Chris Fowler’s Instagram account. “They’ve just been, ‘They’re going to Blow this team out.’ And they kind of got bored, and they kind of had a couple games where they weren’t at their best. They lulled all of us to sleep, at least me, and now here comes Tennessee — the hottest brand, the hottest story — Hendon Hooker, all the points. Can’t be stopped. And here’s Kirby (saying bring it on). Here’s Jalen Carter (saying bring it on). Georgia, I apologize.”

Here is how Herbstreit Ranks the nation’s top six teams Entering the final reveal.