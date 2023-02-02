Kirk Ferentz just gave Husker fans an early Valentine’s gift

Nebraska football fans who were already quite excited by the official addition of five more signees on this National Signing Day 2023 might have been positively orgasmic if they caught wind of what’s going on at Iowa today. While the Hawkeyes have long been one of the chief torture masters for Husker fans, the Big Ten tables seem to be turning.

In fact, it feels like Iowa’s long-beloved head Coach has decided it’s time to give Nebraska football a break. Even an early Valentine’s Day present. He’s going to torture his own fans for a little while.

The torture comes during a press conference that was supposed to breed optimism and excitement among the Iowa faithful. Like other coaches around the country, Ferentz held his signing day press conference to talk about the few new football team members. Inevitably, the conversation turned to the Hawkeyes coaching staff. Specifically, the Offensive staff, since that side of the ball was especially bad in 2022.

Kirk Ferentz was asked whether he might be looking to change things up on his staff. The subtlety of the question might have been well done, but the intent was perfectly obvious.

“Are you going to fire your son, Brian, who doesn’t appear to actually be a competent Offensive Coordinator?”

The answer? Well.

“It’s not going to look radically different. … I think we’ve been consistent in our approach for 24 years. The things I’m focused on are the points. We’ve had years like this. It’s not much fun. But I’m optimistic.”

It’s a safe bet that the people who are currently optimistic about the Hawkeyes’ football team’s offense number somewhere around … two.

“We have the right coaches in place, I think history would prove that.” — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 1, 2023

Nebraska Football Fans Rejoice Over Kirk Ferentz’s Latest Comments

It should be pointed out that history really doesn’t prove that. Iowa’s offense was especially bad in 2022.

They were dead last in the Big Ten in Offensive yards per game in 2022.

They were 13th in passing yards per game.

They were back to dead last (94.9) in rushing yards per game.

They were 12th (ahead of just Rutgers and Northwestern) in points per game.

But the Hawkeyes’ offense wasn’t great in 2021, either.

13th in total yards

A somewhat respectable 8th in passing yards

11th in rushing yards

10th in points per game.

In the last 10 years – which is basically as long as Brian Ferentz has been on staff in one form or another – Iowa has been in the top half of the conference in yards per game exactly twice (2014 and 2018). While Kirk Ferentz’s Squad does have a history of success, it’s not because their offense has been great.

Since Kirk’s favored son took over as OC, Iowa’s offense has been something other teams came close to fearing once.

So come on. History doesn’t prove that Brian should be retained. But Nebraska football fans certainly aren’t going to complain about him sticking around.