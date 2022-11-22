Kirk Ferentz ‘doesn’t expect’ tight end Sam LaPorta to play against Nebraska

After suffering a lower leg injury this past weekend in the win over Minnesota, Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is not expected to play this Friday in the Hawkeyes’ regular-season finale against Nebraska.

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said that he ‘doesn’t expect’ LaPorta to play this coming Friday against the Huskers. LaPorta has been the leading receiver this year for the Hawkeyes as he has 53 receptions, 601 yards, and one touchdown this fall for the Hawkeyes.

LaPorta was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award a few weeks ago.

“Yeah, I think it’s just, it’s proving it to ourselves that we’re capable of playing at a high level,” LaPorta said of the team turning the page. The success, I mean, we might not have had it yet, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not yet to come. I think that staying on task and just continuing to work with our heads down and leaning on the guys that we care about and are in the locker room and opinions that matter to us. I think that was the most important thing for us the last couple of weeks and, yeah, the Outlook is always forward. Always something better to do and another opportunity to grasp.”

“He gives us a lot of versatility, and he’s really good in the passing game, but he’s really good with his run blocking, too,” Iowa tight ends Coach Abdul Hodge previously said. “He can lead on linebackers and seal backside, and I think he does a really great job for us. As a play caller, when you have those two guys on the field, you can open it up and play like you have four receivers, or you can tighten it up and run the ball like when you have two backs in the backfield. With Sam to have that versatility in the run and pass game, gives us a lot of flexibility, especially from a play-caller perspective.”

In the absence of LaPorta for most of last week’s game, the Hawkeyes got major contributions from Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga. Lachey, who has been the No. 2 tight end for Iowa this year, had five receptions for 77 yards, including a big reception on Iowa’s game-winning drive to set up a score.

“Luke Lachey has just improved with each week,” Ferentz said on Tuesday.

Ostrenga has been running as the third tight end this fall and has been used mainly in blocking situations. Ostrenga is a true freshman and was formerly an Iowa baseball commit before he committed to the Hawkeyes for football after receiving an offer at camp in the summer of 2021.

Ferentz also said that fullback Monte Pottebaum is not expected to play against Minnesota.

