Kirk Cousins ​​Purchases Local Michigan Golf Course

Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is enjoying a successful season with the side in 2022, with the Vikings currently 7-1 in the National Football Conference North Division.

Along with his success on the course, the 34-year-old is certainly busy off it, with it being recently reported that Cousins, along with his wife Julie, have purchased Saugatuck’s Clearbrook Golf Course in Michigan.

Cousins ​​runs with an American Football

Cousins ​​is a three-time Pro Bowler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a letter to the community, Kirk and Julie stated: “Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema. They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community.”

