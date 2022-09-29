Kirill Marchenko Notches His First NHL Goal

A goal is a goal. Even if it’s just the preseason.

New Columbus Blue Jacket Kirill Marchenko has to feel good about netting his first NHL goal on Wednesday night, against the Buffalo Sabres. The 22-year-old forward has two points in his first two games, the first coming off an assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

It is entirely possible that Marchenko could start the season in Cleveland. However, due to the fact that he signed his ELC this summer and with how high a profile he is, it is likely that he will find himself playing in Columbus at some point this year. And his point-per-game pace this preseason should be a good sign of what’s to come.

While the competition isn’t as stiff as it will be during the regular season, Marchenko’s play thus far has to be encouraging for the coaching staff. Not only does he have the goal and assist, but he has also shown two-way potential. In this last game against the Sabres, he had a takeaway and two hits.

Marchenko obviously has a long way to go in order to reach his full potential and having just turned 22, he will have plenty of time to get there. However, he is off to a good start and will look to continue his success on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.