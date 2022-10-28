Kirill Kaprizov absurdly contorts for a deflection goal

Kirill Kaprizov is no stranger to pretty goals, but this one might just be his best yet.

Coming off a 108-point sophomore season last year, Kaprizov is the race horse that makes this Minnesota Wild team run. And so far this season, Kaprizov has delivered, this time in a big way to break a late first period tie.

With the Wild and Ottawa Senators tied 1-1 in the final moments of the first, Kaprizov turned a net-front pass into a score with ease. While Kaprizov looked tied up with a Senators defender in front of the net, the Winger was able to contort his body around his opponent to get his stick on the Puck to deflect it past Anton Forsberg.

The hand-eye by Kaprizov is this goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/UkVEtC41Hg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 27, 2022

Let’s see that one more time, shall we?

Just a ridiculous deflection goal by Kirill Kaprizov pic.twitter.com/AeCe43hsk7 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 27, 2022

That’s just absurd from Kaprizov right there. You might have also noticed that Kaprizov leaves his skates as he makes that move, making it all the more impressive. What an individual effort here from Kaprizov for a highlight reel goal.