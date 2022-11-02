Kirby Smart updates status of AD Mitchell, Amarius Mims and others

Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice. The Bulldogs take on No. 2 Tennessee is Saturday. The biggest injury news came earlier in the day when Georgia confirmed that Nolan Smith will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Smart did add that Smith will miss the remainder of the season. He was Georgia’s leading pass rusher.

“Great leader, great toughness,” Smart said. “They hit things so hard. He creates an attitude of toughness that sort of embodies or defends. He’s been an incredible impact on the energy of practice. It’s part of football. Very common. He’ll make it back from it, he’ll be fine.” “He’s like an extra coach. They’re so enthusiastic.” Related: Georgia football Releases official statement on Nolan Smith, confirms surgery Most pressing is the status of AD Mitchell. He did not dress for Saturday’s game against Florida, with Georgia trying to buy him more time to get healthy. He has not played since the Auburn game and has played just five snaps since Week 2. Mitchell was not able to practice with Georgia, but Smart maintained he is hopeful to get Mitchell back for Saturday.. Amarius Mims had been dealing with an MCL injury he suffered late in the win over Florida. Smart said Mims has not practiced with the team but has been able to do some work over on the side Running back Kendall Milton did not play in the win over Florida, although he did dress out as he is dealing with a quad injury. He was able to practice with the team on Saturday.

Georgia did get some good injury news in the Florida game, as Jalen Carter and Chaz Chambliss both returned to action. Chambliss had been dealing with a hamstring injury but he was able to notch a sack while filling in for Smith. Smart was impressed with how much Carter was able to handle for Georgia, playing 20 snaps and making things very tough for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Carter will need to do so again with Hendon Hooker coming to town. “They probably played better than I expected,” Smart said on Monday. “You know, when y’all asked me after the game, I didn’t really know how much effect he really had. He was in on run, he was in on pass. They executed well. They held the point. They didn’t feel like it bothered him. So, you know, it’s really about stamina and him being able to hold up in conditioning.” Georgia takes on Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET on CBS. Georgia football injury report for Week 10 game against Tennessee Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

Nolan Smith (Pec, out)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

Amarius Mims (knee, questionable)

Kendall Milton (Quad, questionable)

Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)

Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)

