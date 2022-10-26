Kirby Smart updates safety Dan Jackson’s injury status

The Georgia secondary has taken a significant hit on the injury front.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to reporters Tuesday that safety Dan Jackson is dealing with a foot injury that “he’s probably going to have surgery on”. Smart noted Jackson had been dealing with the injury during the Vanderbilt game.

“He’s got a foot injury that he’s probably going to have to have surgery on. It bothered him in the Vanderbilt game, and I’m not sure when that surgery is going to take place. But I know Ron [Courson] knows. They didn’t go much with us last week, and they didn’t go much this week.”

Dawgs247 reported Jackson’s injury earlier Tuesday.

Jackson began the 2022 season as a starting safety alongside Chris Smith but was supplanted after Week 1 by true freshman Malachi Starks. Jackson has played in all seven games for the Bulldogs this season and has 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

Jackson’s journey to this point in his playing career is a unique one.

A standout safety and running back at North Hall, Jackson had interest from Mercer and garnered some attention late from the Air Force before deciding to walk on with the Bulldogs. He spent his first two seasons on Georgia’s Scout team before getting legitimate playing time in 2021 and playing in all 15 of the Bulldogs’ games.

Jackson made plays time after time, whether it was his season-high 7 tackles in his first career start against Kentucky or his key block on cornerback Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard pick-six in the national title game.

When asked during spring practice about his demeanor on the field, Jackson attributed it to how he’s always played the game.

“It’s just my Mindset I think — the way I was raised, the way I’ve been coached growing up and just having a Fearless mindset,” Jackson said. “[With] football, you’ve got to be able to throw your body in there, I feel like, when you’re needed.”

Jackson opened this season as a starter before Starks took over. Jackson still continued to contribute to the defense, including in Week 3 when he picked off the South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler for Jackson’s first career interception.

Jackson reflected on that moment a few days later during a media session.

“Obviously [that was] a big deal for me. It’s my first one. I’m really proud of [it]Jackson said. “We got great pressure from our d-line like we’d be getting all game, so we had him rattled. They made a rushed decision thanks to our d-line. Once the ball was in the air, we work that every day. I just tried to high point the ball and thankfully came down with it.”

Once Jackson’s teammates realized he did in fact take the ball from Bell’s grasp, the celebration was on. Jackson said that kind of support means everything, but given the work Jackson has put in, it’s not hard to see why the other Bulldogs made sure to make the most of his moment.

Smart spoke highly of Jackson as well as defensive lineman Zion Logue during that same media session.

“They epitomize what the culture of this program is. You are tough. You are physical. You listen. You try hard. You are selfless. They are all those things,” Smart said. “Dan was an unknown that really worked his way to the point where he’s a contributor, he’s intelligent, he’s reliable.”

With Jackson out going forward, Georgia’s options at safety include Smith, Starks, David Daniel-Sisavanh and And Corey Thomasalthough the Bulldogs often cross-train their defensive backs to be capable of playing different positions.