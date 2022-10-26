Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Georgia football freshmen

Then of course there is Malaki Starks, who might be the best freshman in the country.

As we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 season, Georgia feels very good about what it has in its freshman class. But for some, they’ll have to wait until next season to emerge for the Bulldogs.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart announced on Tuesday that two freshmen Offensive linemen have undergone surgery, as Drew Bobo had a labrum repair, while Earnest Greene had back surgery.

Smart was slightly more optimistic about Greene possibly returning for the Bowl practices. Exiting spring practice, Greene had solidified himself as the second-string left tackle. Georgia still feels strongly about its depth at tackle with Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon and Amarius Mims all being playable options.

“We got to the point where the Doctors advised us, ‘Look, at this point we got to take care of it and get it fixed so that he can come back and be healthy,'” Smart said of Greene. “We’re expecting him to come back for the Bowl practice or at the end in January and be able to lift and go full speed and get into spring. But it was at the point we couldn’t do anything else but have surgery.”

Earlier this season, Georgia saw running back Andrew Paul go down with an ACL injury. Smart also provided insight into how the young running back is recovering. His injury occurred in August.