Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week.

Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”

AD Mitchell: “I didn’t get to see Adonai much. He’s still not able to go on our drill work. They did condition with us and run and looked better.”

Kendall Milton: “Kendall felt better, he ran Yesterday and today, but he did not practice and rep with us, he did straight-line runs.”

Smael Mondon: “Very promising is Smael. They went today more than he’s gone in two weeks and was in drills and did things and moved around. I would not say that he was 100%, but the fact he was out there, did punting, he covered people, he is not 100%, but he did way more than he’s done the last few weeks. I feel really good about where Smael is at.”

Georgia also saw Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss exit Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, but Smart indicated after the game that they were fine. Smart mentioned the Bulldogs are giving McConkey some time off this week, while Truss was a full participant in practice.

Smart also added that there is still no new update on freshman linebacker CJ Washington. They suffered a neck injury in spring practice.