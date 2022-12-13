Kirby Smart shares a refreshingly honest take on Stetson Bennett

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss Coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On Episode No. 1,840 (Dec. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said about UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett during the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart shares refreshingly honest take on Stetson Bennett

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was honored as a Heisman finalist this weekend, and Bennett’s coach, Kirby Smart, was among those on hand to celebrate his season. I’ll discuss on today’s show what Smart said about Bennett and why his comments were so meaningful.

15-minute mark: I address the scenario for UGA as the Bulldogs move past the Awards season and get ready for Ohio State and the College Football Playoff.