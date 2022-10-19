Kirby Smart provides an update on linebacker CJ Washington

Georgia inside linebacker CJ Washington suffered a scary head and neck injury back in the spring, and since that time Washington’s path back to football has been unclear. As his head Coach explained Tuesday night, there is still uncertainty regarding when the true freshman will be able to play again.

Smart explained that the team has seen Washington from time to time and that his time away from the sport has been tough on him. Smart did not share any timeline in regards to when the former four-star would be back for the Bulldogs, only emphasizing that the team has done what it could to support him during this difficult stretch.

“It’s been really tough on him. He is, you know, as any kid would be, he’s a freshman in college. And he got football taken away from him, for right now,” Smart said. “It’s been pretty emotional for him. It’s been a tough road, and we continue to try to help and support him as best we can.”

Smart was last asked about Washington’s status in early September, when he explained the nature of Washington’s injury meant it isn’t one Washington can truly rehab, which means it has to heal on its own. Given the nature of the injury, Georgia has done periodic checks with him and maintain the hope that he’ll eventually be able to play again.

“He’s been here with us — he was here today. So, get to see CJ from time to time,” Smart said on Sept. 6. “It’s really been a struggle for him because football meant so much for him and to him. And we still haven’t given up hope that he can come back, but were certainly going to take all the precautions necessary before we do bring him back.”

Prior to that, Smart spoke about Washington’s status at SEC Media Days in July, when the Bulldogs head coach made it clear there was no answer yet on what’s next for the true freshman.

“CJ’s continuing to get medical eval-ed. It’s been a tough, slow process. It’s not something that you rush,” Smart said. “I don’t know the outcome of that yet. We’ve had several specialists look at it. He’s recovering. They have shown improvement. The X-rays have shown improvement. He has complete stability, he’s able to go to class, he’s out of the neck brace, but I don’t know when he’s going to be able to return. That’s not something we want to rush.”

Washington was a four-star recruit who made numerous plays during his high school days. During Washington’s senior season, he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns while also recording 42 tackles, 7 sacks and 3 tackles for loss.

Washington’s play was vital for a Cedartown team that won 11 games and reached the GHSA Class AAAA semifinals.

“Anytime you’ve got a kid who’s an SEC signee and an Under Armor All-American, he’s going to factor into your success. He was an extremely big part of it,” Cedartown head Coach Jamie Abrams said in February. “I think he was a huge portion of what we’ve been able to accomplish here.”

Washington initially committed to Georgia in July 2020 then signed with the Bulldogs last December. He was one of 18 early enrollees for the Bulldogs this winter.

Washington immediately went to work at Georgia, and Cedartown strength Coach Mike Worthington said last month the true freshman had been working out with defensive lineman Jalen Carter early on. Worthington said Georgia eased him into its weight room routines — much to Washington’s chagrin — although the Cedartown Coach knows the bar will quickly be raised for his former player and the rest of Georgia’s newcomers.