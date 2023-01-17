Kirby Smart Praises “Physical” Georgia High School Football

Georgia is the back-to-back College Football Playoff National Champions. When you get to this level of success, teams don’t just try to poach your players and coaches, they try to emulate what makes you you.

For teams trying to copy the Georgia model, they might find that they run into one major problem: they’re not located in the state of Georgia.

As much as Georgia has turned into a national Powerhouse in recruiting, grabbing guys like Brock Bowers and Kelee Ringo from the West Coast, this football program’s success is mainly built on local talent.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button