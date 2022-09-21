KIRBY SMART: “Our Goal Is To Strike Fear In Every Part Of The Game”

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our Insider newsletter today!

ATHENS – Is the rest of college football scared of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs?

According to Smart, that’s the goal for the No. 1 team in the country.

After winning the 2021 national championship last year, Smart has the Bulldogs out for blood again this season, and through the first three weeks of the season, it’s clear they’re the big bully in college football right now.

Georgia’s offense is elite. Their defense is elite. Special teams? Maybe not as much, but the goal is to be elite in every aspect of the game. Actually, the goal is to “strike fear” into the opponent every weekend.

“We’re aggressive”, Smart said. “We think are going to outwork and out practice people at those things to put pressure on them. Our goal is to Strike fear in every part of the game in our opponent. That might be the one edge that puts us over the top.”

So far, that’s exactly what Georgia has done. They embarrassed the then No.11 Oregon Ducks in the season opener, making them look like a JV team. They shutout Samford with ease in week two, and then had Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks waving the white flag in the 2n.d quarter last weekend.

Kent State is fearing the Bulldogs right now. It can’t be a fun week for those guys knowing they’re about to run into a complete Buzz saw. Missouri wants no part of Georgia right now. The Auburn Tigers know they’re going to get run out of the building next month. The list goes on and on.

Smart preaches about practicing hard, and when you have one of the most talented rosters in the country along with the “best coaching staff” Smart has put together, you get a team that gets better each practice and one that “strikes fear” in their opponent.

Smart has built the program the way he’s always imagined it. Toughness. Physicality. Composure. When you do perfect those three phases of the game the way Georgia has, and play to a certain standard, games become easier than practice.

It’s hard to criticize this current Georgia team the way they’ve been playing, but if you want to nitpick, you could say special teams could be a tad better. Smart was asked about special teams during his Tuesday press conference.

“We’re not in protect mode. That’s conservative. That’s not what we want to be about. We are trying to score on every kickoff return, on every punt return. We are not telling them to fair catch it. We are telling them to be smart. We have to do a better job in that unit to create space.”

Like Herman Boone, Smart wants his team to be PERFECT in every way. They told reporters this week that they still “have a lot to clean up”, but according to FanDuel, the Bulldogs are clearly the favorite to win this year’s national championship with +175 odds. There’s still a lot of season left to play, but right now, nobody is playing better than the top-ranked Bulldogs.