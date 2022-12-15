Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear Offensive Analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next Offensive Coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner’s impending departure is when exactly he’ll leave Athens, but head Coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.

Smart was asked if Faulkner will be involved with the program leading up to Georgia’s Dec. 31 Showdown with Ohio State, and the Bulldogs head coach explained that it would be determined at a later date. Smart added he is still in conversation with Faulkner as well as Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and that a decision does not have to be made right away.

“It’s not something that’s pressing right now because he doesn’t really need to do anything at practice,” Smart said. “We’re practicing right now, and he’s a supplement to ideas with Coach [Todd] Monk. And he can certainly still do that from the position he’s in. We’ll determine that at a later date.”

Key made a big move this week in Landing Faulkner after Faulkner had an impressive three-year tenure in Athens.

Faulkner came to Georgia prior to the 2020 season and was assigned to help Coach the quarterbacks alongside Monken, the Bulldogs’ new Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. The Bulldogs have found tremendous success during Faulkner’s time on staff, including this season when Stetson Bennett showed true progress in his game and wound up finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Bennett thanked Faulkner for “being the voice of reason on a crazy sideline” during his acceptance speech for the Burlsworth Trophy on Dec. 5. When asked about Faulkner’s role a few days later in New York, Bennett explained how the Analyst acted as a go-between with Bennett and Monken, who coaches from the booth.

“I think probably the main thing that he’s helped at is on the sidelines. He is the Mediator between me and Monk,” Bennett said. “Me and Monk don’t really talk during the games, which I think is probably a good thing because we’re both so [passionate]. So Buster listens to what Monk says and filters it out. Obviously he doesn’t tell me everything. People say stuff in the heat of the moment, and I don’t need to hear all of that just because it’s the nature of the job. He doesn’t need to hear what I have to say. It’s just not important.

“Buster keeps me sane, keeps me in the moment, helps me out with what he might be seeing here on this play. His presence is comforting, and he’s a damn good football coach.”

Faulkner arrived in Athens after spending one season at Southern Miss as offensive coordinator, during which time the Golden Eagles won seven games and averaged 25.3 points per game. Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Arkansas State in the same role, the last of which saw the Red Wolves finish 17th nationally in total offense (466.2 yards per game) and No. 21 in passing offense (281.5).

Faulkner came to Arkansas State after a five-year stint at Middle Tennessee State, including the last four as the Blue Raiders’ Offensive coordinator. During his time with the team, the Blue Raiders put up more than 5,000 yards of total offense in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history while averaging over 31 points a game.

Faulkner spent time at Murray State and Central Arkansas prior to coaching at MTSU. He was quarterbacks Coach at Valdosta State in 2007, a Graduate Assistant at Georgia in 2006, and a student Assistant at Valdosta State in 2005.

Faulkner played quarterback at Valdosta State from 2000-03, during which time he threw for 7,100 yards and 64 touchdowns while the Blazers put together a 47-6 overall record. He finished his collegiate career at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he threw for 2,861 yards and 16 touchdowns and also set 10 school records.

Faulkner played high school football at Parkview, where he led the Panthers to the state championship as a sophomore in 1997.

Faulkner has already gotten to work at Georgia Tech, as he was on the road recruiting with Key, Offensive line Coach Geep Wade and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke it’s Monday night.