Kirby Smart discusses AD Mitchell’s return from injury

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has spent the bulk of the 2022 season trying to get back on the field after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. Mitchell saw his biggest workload since Oct. 8 on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, and one day later, his head coach offered his thoughts on Mitchell’s performance.

Kirby Smart was asked what stood out on Saturday from Mitchell, who played 15 Offensive snaps per Pro Football Focus and did not record any receptions. Smart noted the sophomore still has to work on his conditioning level and that he has not played consecutive snaps as much as the staff would like, but on the whole Mitchell’s performance was a positive one.

“He’s really got to work hard on [his conditioning]Smart said. “It was good to get him back in there and get him in a rhythm. I don’t think he was 100% last night, but it’s important to get his confidence back and get him rolling. He’s worked so hard to get back and try and have a role. I thought he did a really good job emotionally last night, not being up and down, because he’s such a good kid that wants to do well that sometimes he presses. Last night he settled into the flow of the game, and it was nice to get him out there some.”

Mitchell had not played in Georgia’s previous six games as he dealt with an injury he first sustained against Samford on Sept. 10, and after warming up for last week’s Georgia Tech game but never getting a snap he was back on the field against LSU. Mitchell had a target on the goal line late in the first quarter but fell down on his route to ruin what could have been his first touchdown reception since the Bulldogs’ season opener against Oregon, which was also played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mitchell did, however, deliver in his own way late in the going.

Georgia decided to go for the two-point conversion up 48-30 in the fourth quarter and delivered some tricks to get the points. Stetson Bennett ran to his left on what looked like an option play with Kenny McIntosh before handing the ball off to Mitchell, who raced to his right. Mitchell then threw the ball to the end zone right at Darnell Washingtonwho made the catch to put the Bulldogs up 20 with 13:13 to go in the game.

Bennett broke down what happened on the play shortly after the game, including his message to Mitchell before the snap.

“I liked it. It was fun to just see it. I talked to AD in the huddle, because he hadn’t played that much. I was like, ‘Alright, this is you, brother,'” Bennett said. “I sprinted left, tossed it to him. They actually threw a spiral I think. I don’t think he’s thrown one of those in practice. I don’t think he’s repped that play.”

Smart shared some playful banter with Bennett about Mitchell’s accomplishment after Bennett described the play.

“Me and AD have something that you’ll never have… [Our] career passing record at UGA is 1-for-1. Two-point conversions, dropped the snap, 1-for-1. You and [Mike] Bobo are behind me. It’s me and AD,” said Smart, who threw a two-point conversion against Kent State in 1998.