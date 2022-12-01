Kirby Smart comments on expanding College Football Playoff

Thursday’s official announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in 2024 means significant change is on the way for the sport’s postseason. Given the magnitude of that news, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked for his two cents later that day.

Smart was asked about the new-look playoff as part of a media session along with LSU head Coach Brian Kelly and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to prepare for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. Smart was reserved in his answer though emphasized the playoff’s significant change will be something to put some thought into once this season is said and done.

“[I’m] not real sorry. You know, I think only time will tell,” Smart said. “I read and see a lot of opinions out there [about] length of games, number of games. But I don’t think we’ll truly know, just like when we went to the four-game model there were a lot of questions involved there, too. It’s not something that I’ve got a huge opinion on right now — especially right now because of what we’re focused on. But you know, in the offseason I’ll think about it a lot more.”

While the news Wednesday night set the stage for Smart to comment on the playoff the following day, it’s far from the first time the Bulldogs head coach has spoken on the matter.

Smart was asked about the potential expansion in September and how it affected the Bulldogs’ program going forward. Smart explained then that it’s too early to tell what the expansion will mean for the sport, and he pointed out there will likely be criticisms about the 12-team field just like there has been for the 4-team field.

“I think that there’s some good and bad to both, and I don’t think we know the repercussions of going to 12 [teams] over four. There’s been some good things about four; there’s probably some good things about 12,” Smart said. “Everybody loves change, and it’s on a continuum. So, it’s like, there will be somebody complaining about something about 12.

“I don’t really get into whether or not it’s going to be beneficial for us or not. I think it’s year-to-year with what kind of team you have and how other teams do in the country.”

Smart’s Bulldogs have fared fairly well in terms of making the playoffs. Georgia has appeared in the playoff twice and played in the national championship game both seasons, having lost to Alabama in January 2018 and having beaten the Crimson Tide in January 2022.

Georgia is tied for the fifth-most playoff appearances since the CFP was first instituted in 2014. The Bulldogs are tied for fourth with the most playoff games played, trailing only Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State and tied with Oklahoma. Georgia is one of only five programs to win a national title in the CFP era, a group that includes Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU.

The 2021 season’s College Football Playoff was the first year that a Group of Five team appeared in the semifinals. Undefeated Cincinnati earned the No. 4 seed in the playoff, but lost to top-seeded Alabama. Georgia then went on to defeat Alabama in the national championship game for its first title since 1980.

Entering Saturday’s action, the Bulldogs sit at No. 1 in the CFP rankings with an excellent shot at making the playoff for the third time in program history.