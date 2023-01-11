Kinzie Capital Partners Acquires One-Stop Supplier GT Golf Holdings, Inc.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinzie Capital Partners LP (“Kinzie”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced that through an Affiliated entity it has acquired GT Golf Holdings, Inc. (“GT Golf” or the “Company”), headquartered in Vista, CA with additional locations in Fort Worth, TX and Mount Pleasant, SC. The transaction was completed in partnership with the Company’s management, including President Brian Van De Veere, Chief Operating Officer Gary Anderson and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Patrick Coughlin, who will continue to hold key management roles at the Company.

GT Golf was founded in 1995 and offers a wide breadth of consumable products, including golf grips, accessories and tees, sourcing more than 3,000 SKUs from over 150 vendors in addition to 300 Company-owned proprietary products.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kinzie as we move into our next phase of growth and innovation,” said Brian Van De Veere, President of GT Golf. “Kinzie’s Collaborative relationship with technology Specialists along with their operational expertise presents us with an opportunity to expand our reach into new markets and demographics.”

With the acquisition by Kinzie, GT Golf will be able to leverage Kinzie’s strategic partnership with management and technology consulting firm Clarity Partners to utilize transformative technology and extend its national presence.

“Brian, Gary and Patrick’s commitment to expanding the business, coupled with the rapid growth of the fragmented golf supply market, provides a strong opportunity for Kinzie to enter this attractive market,” said Suzanne Yoon, Founder and Managing Partner of Kinzie Capital Partners. “We are proud to work with GT Golf’s management team as they expand the business nationally and increase its position as a leading wholesale supplier in this space.”

CIBC Cleary Gull served as the exclusive financial advisor to GT Golf on this transaction.

About GT Golf Holdings, Inc.

Since 1995, GT Golf Holdings, Inc. has had a mission to deliver great value to its partners by providing exceptional service and availability as a one-stop resource for pro shop supplies, wholesale golf grips and club assembly items, golf accessories and custom tournament items. GT Golf delivers on its mission by providing personal assistance, delivering orders by the swiftest means possible and leveraging innovative techniques to bring Distinctive merchandise, efficient ordering processes and reduction of overall costs to clients. Learn more at www.ggolf.com.

About Kinzie Capital Partners LP

Kinzie invests in lower middle-market companies in the manufactured products, business services and consumer industries. In Alliance with Clarity Partners, LLC, Specialists in management and technology consulting, Kinzie has assembled a team of technology, operations and industry experts that work closely with its portfolio companies to execute strategic vision. Whether companies are navigating a generational shift, experiencing a period of high growth or managing a complex business cycle, Kinzie seeks to create sustainable outcomes by leveraging technology and strong operational focus. For more information visit www.kinziecp.com.