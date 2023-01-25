Kingston Stockade to make Marist College home in 2023

Marist College will welcome a slew of newcomers to its campus during the upcoming spring semester, but these won’t be freshmen. It’s more like an exchange program.

The Kingston Stockade will make the Poughkeepsie school its temporary home next season while Dietz Stadium is being renovated, the soccer club announced Tuesday.

The semi-professional team had been in search of an area venue to host its National Premier Soccer League games in 2023 and eventually brokered a deal with Marist for the use of its facilities.

“We are thrilled to be playing at Marist College,” Stockade technical director Dan Hoffay said in a statement. “Stockade FC has been the summer home to many past and present Red Foxes, and our relationship with Marist men’s soccer head Coach Matt Viggiano and his staff is extremely important to our success. We are Grateful for their Hospitality and are looking forward to bringing our fan base to one of the area’s premier sports venues.”

The college is an old stomping ground for some team members as six players on last year’s roster were Marist athletes. Hopewell Junction native Zach Rabadi joined the club last spring, playing for them before beginning his freshman season on the Marist men’s soccer team.

Tenney Stadium, built in 2007 on the campus of Marist College in Poughkeepsie, has an enclosed press box with luxury seating.

The Stockade’s schedule hasn’t been finalized, but the team last season played an 11-game schedule that ran from late April to July with five home games.

Dietz is undergoing an $18.7-million renovation that includes the installation of new turf and a scoreboard along with the renovation of its locker rooms. The stadium has been home to the Stockade since the club’s Inaugural season in 2016, and it has hosted some Kingston High School Sporting events and Section 9 championships.

