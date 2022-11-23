Kingston Stockade to launch Stockade Futures U20 Squad in 2023 – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — Kingston Stockade FC announced a new U20 team, Stockade Features, which is set to begin playing in the summer of 2023.

Stockade, a semi-pro club that plays in the National Premier Soccer League at the fourth tier of the US soccer pyramid, announced the new team online Saturday.

“We are excited to continue to provide more opportunities for top-level Athletes in the Hudson Valley,” Kingston’s Technical Director Dan Hoffay said in a prepared statement. “The Under-20 program will allow us to identify players at a younger age and prepare them to become the next crop of First Team players.”

“We are very excited to offer exceptional opportunities for young players in the Hudson Valley,” Stockade Futures Director Steve Sutton said. “We have a great staff, lots of interest from players and tremendous support from the club and supporters.”

A news release said the club is seeking to finalize league information and will provide updates when available.

In 2022, Stockade debuted its U23 Stockade Future squad.

Kingston finished its 2022 NPSL campaign at (2-3-5), falling one point shy of the fourth and final playoff spot in the league’s North Atlantic Conference.

For more information regarding tryouts, visit stockadefc.com/tryouts and follow @stockadefutures on social media platforms.