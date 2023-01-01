Kingston drops 56-40 decision to Smithtown West – Daily Freeman

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY — Kingston High’s long trip to Long Island to play Smithtown West didn’t turn out the way Tigers Coach Ron Kelder had hoped.

The Tigers boys basketball team was soundly defeated 56-40 by undefeated Smithtown West (9-0) in a game played at Saint

Anthony’s High School.

“We came out flat and didn’t execute,” Kelder said. “They were more physical all game. We played hard, but not well. When we needed to play harder, we did. But we didn’t play better.”

Kingston (2-2) trailed 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the half. The Tigers couldn’t put a dent in Smithtown West’s lead as they were outscored 29-22 in the second half.

Ryan Jankowski (12) and Elijah Abrams (11) were the only Kingston players to score in double figures.

Jack Melore (25) and Patrick Burke (19) topped the Long Island team in scoring.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a league contest against Newburgh Free Academy at the Kate Walton

Field House.

Red Hook 70, Millbrook 35

At Millbrook, the visiting Raiders improved to 4-0 as four players scored in double figures.

Nick Benassutti led the way with 19 points. Other Raiders in double digits were Jacob Mance (13), Drake Krajewski (12) and

Brad Kelly (11).